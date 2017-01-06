From UNC Asheville:

Faculty from UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program Offer Free Reading at Malaprop’s on Jan. 15

Faculty members in UNC Asheville’s Great Smokies Writing Program (GSWP) will present a free public reading at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the next installment of the Writers at Home series at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café, 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. This monthly series of free readings is hosted by GSWP director and novelist Tommy Hays.

Prize-winning journalist and novelist Dale Neal, and Meta Commerse of Story Medicine Asheville, both new to the GSWP faculty, will read from recent works, along from returning GSWP faculty members Kenneth Chamlee, Christine Hale, Elizabeth Lutyens, Sebastian Matthews, Heather Newton, Jamieson Ridenhour, Katherine Soniat, Eric Steineger and Molly Walling.

All presenters will lead spring semester courses at the GSWP, which offers workshops for writers of all levels in which their skills and talents can be explored, practiced, and forged with guidance from professional writers. Registration is open now for spring semester GSWP workshops, with more information at unca.edu/gswp.