Press release from Wilderness Society:

WHO: The Southern Appalachian Office of The Wilderness Society

WHAT: Winter Tree ID Workshop

WHERE: Craggy Mountain Wilderness Study Area near Burnsville, NC

WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2017 • 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

RSVP: RSVP required; email or call Michelle Ruigrok, michelle_ruigrok@tws.org or 828-587-9453

On Friday, February 10, The Wilderness Society’s Southern Appalachian Office based in Sylva is hosting a winter tree identification workshop in the Craggy Mountain Wilderness Study Area near Barnardsville. Regional Director Brent Martin and Landscape Planner Hugh Irwin will lead the workshop, which will include a moderately easy 2-3 mile hike.

During the guided workshop, participants will gain a basic understanding of winter tree identification and phenology. The course will include fieldwork as well as writing and identification exercises and it will provide firsthand experiences of various oaks and pines, buckeye, ash, beech, tulip tree, black locust and more. The group will spend time on branch structure, buds, and bark.

Participants will meet at the Big Ivy Community Center at 10 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead. The group will return to the community center by 5 p.m. The outing is free and open to the public, but group size is limited and RSVP is required. To RSVP, email Michelle Ruigrok at michelle_ruigrok@tws.org. Those who RSVP will receive additional details prior to the outing.

The Craggy Mountain Wilderness Study Area is home to old-growth forest, dozens of rare and endangered species, and important habitat for native brook trout.

The Wilderness Society is the leading American conservation organization working to protect our nation’s shared wildlands. Its mission is to protect wilderness and inspire Americans to care for our wild places. For more information on The Wilderness Society, visit wilderness.org. For more information on the Southern Appalachian Office, visit ncmountaintreasures.org.