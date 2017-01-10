Council likely to postpone hearing on Haywood Street hotel

The public hearing scheduled for Council’s Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting on the zoning request for a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. has a “100 percent chance” of being continued until a later Council meeting, according to Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer earlier today. No alternate date has been identified for the hearing yet, said City Clerk Maggie Burleson.

The continuation was requested by Council member Brian Haynes, who is not able to attend tonight’s meeting, said Burleson. Generally, when a Council member asks that a hearing be continued in the event they will not be present, she continued, that request is granted by other Council members.

To make the delay official, a Council member must make a motion and a majority must agree. But based on the information shared by Manheimer and Burleson, it seems pretty safe to assume that the hotel zoning request will not receive a public hearing this evening.

City Council will meet at 5 p.m. in Council chambers on the second floor of Asheville City Hall.