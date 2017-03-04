Letter writer: A contradiction in terms?

I was amused at City Council’s recent proclamation that there would be greater oversight on development of hotels and big buildings in downtown Asheville. This while half a dozen cranes loom over downtown Asheville.

One Council person [was] already hedging, “Having more oversight doesn’t mean fewer projects.” So, basically, we’re going to tell you one thing and do what we’ve always done; this is just to mollify those folks always whining about overdevelopment.

My views about the overdevelopment of a once beautiful and eclectic city are well-documented in this and other publications. I find this latest attempt to placate a bit disingenuous and insulting.

— Jesse Junior

Fletcher