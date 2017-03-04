Letter writer: A contradiction in terms?

Posted on by Letters
Write to Mountain Xpress
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I was amused at City Council’s recent proclamation that there would be greater oversight on development of hotels and big buildings in downtown Asheville. This while half a dozen cranes loom over downtown Asheville.

One Council person [was] already hedging, “Having more oversight doesn’t mean fewer projects.” So, basically, we’re going to tell you one thing and do what we’ve always done; this is just to mollify those folks always whining about overdevelopment.

My views about the overdevelopment of a once beautiful and eclectic city are well-documented in this and other publications. I find this latest attempt to placate a bit disingenuous and insulting.

— Jesse Junior
Fletcher

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

4 thoughts on “Letter writer: A contradiction in terms?

  1. Lulz

    And yet some are running for re-election. And newcomers offer absolutely no new solutions. And even more ridiculous, one member isn’t even living within city limits and yet is on council LOL. Me thinks that once the corruption is looked at closely by impartial parties, they’ll uncover a few decades worth of crimes.

  2. dyfed

    It’s almost like it’s not the job of City Council to shut down building across the city.

  3. luther blissett

    “This while half a dozen cranes loom over downtown Asheville.”

    Um, that’s because all those projects got approved under the old set of rules? They reduced the speed limits on a few streets too, but they didn’t go back and ticket people who drove at the old top speed.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.