I was amused at City Council’s recent proclamation that there would be greater oversight on development of hotels and big buildings in downtown Asheville. This while half a dozen cranes loom over downtown Asheville.
One Council person [was] already hedging, “Having more oversight doesn’t mean fewer projects.” So, basically, we’re going to tell you one thing and do what we’ve always done; this is just to mollify those folks always whining about overdevelopment.
My views about the overdevelopment of a once beautiful and eclectic city are well-documented in this and other publications. I find this latest attempt to placate a bit disingenuous and insulting.
— Jesse Junior
Fletcher
4 thoughts on “Letter writer: A contradiction in terms?”
And yet some are running for re-election. And newcomers offer absolutely no new solutions. And even more ridiculous, one member isn’t even living within city limits and yet is on council LOL. Me thinks that once the corruption is looked at closely by impartial parties, they’ll uncover a few decades worth of crimes.
^ Civility on display.
It’s almost like it’s not the job of City Council to shut down building across the city.
“This while half a dozen cranes loom over downtown Asheville.”
Um, that’s because all those projects got approved under the old set of rules? They reduced the speed limits on a few streets too, but they didn’t go back and ticket people who drove at the old top speed.