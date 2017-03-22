Letter writer: Act now on gerrymandering

More and more, we hear the term gerrymandering and still there can be confusion as to what it is and why we should care. The quickest explanation is [that] gerrymandering allows politicians to draw their own district lines. This means they pick who votes for them, instead of us picking who represents us.

This causes a myriad of problems. It encourages a lack of cooperation and increases the partisan divide because incumbents have almost guaranteed their re-election based on partisan district lines. Millions of votes across the nation go unheard. Power is ripped away from the people and placed even more into the hands of politicians.

Gerrymandering lawsuits are expensive, and you know us taxpayers pay this in the end. This is a nonpartisan issue: Four times as many North Carolinians are against gerrymandering than are for it.

What can you do? Call the N.C. House Chairman of [the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations], Rep. [David] Lewis [(R-Harnett)], at 919-715-3015 and request he allow HB 200, a nonpartisan redistricting bill, to go to committee. Call your N.C. House rep asking them to support HB 200. For more take action ideas regarding gerrymandering, please join http://tinyurl.com/j448nhc or go to http://commoncausenc.org.

— Kris Kramer

Black Mountain