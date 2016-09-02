Letter writer: Asheville should take sober view of refugees

A report from the Gatestone Institute (http://avl.mx/2w6) titled, “A Month of Islam and Multiculturalism in Germany: July 2016. Islamist terrorism has arrived in Germany” is a must-read for any American who believes that bringing refugees into America is safe.

The report chronicles numerous attacks on Germans just in the month of July. Examples: “July 15. At least 24 women were sexually assaulted at a music festival in Bremen … Police have been able to identify only five perpetrators, all of whom are migrants from Afghanistan … groups of men surround women in order to grope them …”

And, “July 24. A 21-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker murdered a 45-year-old Polish woman and her unborn baby in a machete attack in Reutlingen.” And, “July 25. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere revealed that German authorities are currently investigating 59 refugees because of the ‘suspicion that they are involved in terrorist structures.’”

With this evidence of what can happen when refugees are accepted into a country, it makes more sense to care for refugees by providing financial assistance to support refugee camps in safe neighboring countries. Jordan has already agreed to accept refugees in exchange for interest-free loans. FBI Director [James B.] Comey has admitted it is not possible to vet refugees from countries where records of their lives have been destroyed.

For the sake of our own security, those in Asheville who have been considering accepting refugees need to take a sober view of how other countries have suffered from the decision to do so.

— Maureen DiRienzo

Hendersonville