Letter writer: Farm Heritage Trail spotlights conservation

I enjoyed Jonathan Ammons’ story “Field of Dreams: The Rise of Agritourism in WNC” [Aug. 24, Xpress]. As a member of the Buncombe County Ag Advisory Board, I am always pleased to see stories spotlighting our hardworking farmers and their entrepreneurial spirit.

In this regard, it is important to note that our recently launched Farm Heritage Trail is an innovative agritourism initiative that includes a year-round scenic farm trail, seasonal farm stops and an ongoing calendar of farm events including farm-to-table dinners, hikes, educational opportunities and more.

Currently, the Farm Heritage Trail is focusing on supporting the efforts of Leicester and Sandy Mush farms, as well as spotlighting the significant farmland conservation efforts in this area. To learn more and enjoy the farms on the trail, visit: farmheritagetrail.org

— Terri Wells

Buncombe County Ag Advisory Board

Leicester