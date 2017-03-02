Letter writer: Law needed for trash problem

It warms my heart to have read the two recent letter submissions from Michael Harney [“Welcome to TrAsheville?” Jan. 18, Xpress] and Carol and Michael More [“Trash Into Cash,” Feb. 1, Xpress] on the amount of trash that litters our streets. I hope this creates the needed momentum to address this issue so one day we can live in a cleaner community.

Commuting by bicycle to work gives me an unflattering view of the roadside, sidewalks and adjacent properties. It’s frustrating to watch as the litter continuously gathers, creating an unsightly mess. I have attempted on numerous occasions to reach out to the city, county and state governments with disappointing results. My visceral reaction to this problem causes me to spend a lot of free time picking up trash in my neighborhood.

I feel the best solution is for the city, county or state government to impose and enforce a law on property, home and business owners to routinely clean up around their property, including the sidewalk and street. While it would be better if participation was voluntary, there doesn’t seem to be too many citizens clamoring for a solution to the problem, and so a legal requirement seems necessary.

— Jay Reese

Arden