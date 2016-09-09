Letter writer: Let’s cool our political jets

All of us Democrats, progressives, Green Partiers, Libertarians, anarchists, etc., who have been incessantly propagandizing with what we believe are undebatable facts are allowed — nay, ordered — to only listen to the incredible political cacophony screaming everywhere.

We are not allowed to call even one person naïve or ill-informed, cowardly, immoral, etc., ad nauseam, ad infinitum. Be it face to face, cyberspace or phone-banking wankering.

That especially applies to us mainstream Democrats who think Bernie busters, Green thrusters and all other alternatives are ensuring President Adolf Trump.

And this especially applies to us Bernie busters, Green thrusters and all other alternatives who think Hillary supporters are hopelessly compromised, are choosing the licentious lesser of two horrendous evils and haven’t paid even sentient attention.

Breath. Relax. Listen. Give ourselves a much-deserved break. Go the beach and glisten with glycerine cisterns of steamy beach books and long, longing ocean looks. If you can afford it. Or instead go lie in bed and eat exotic bread and sip Rhine wine until the blue cool descends from these Blue Ridging niches to nature’s fabulous mountain glitches. The cacophony will go just as loudly on without us.

Then we can return refreshed and ready to climb on 50 charging high horses and yell a hundred devastating what-fors to our sister and brother Democrats, liberals, leftists and what’s left of the Independents.

It’s also remotely possible that we would have learned something by listening and waiting and not debating.

Maybe that our positions aren’t unequivocally, absolutely, 110 percent right and everyone else’s 1,000 percent wrong. Maybe enough to communicate just a tad respectfully with those who disagree with wondrous us. Maybe we’ll see these are all tough choices, and our trembling decisions about them are made in fear-and-loathing clothing about what unspeakable horrors – or delirious happinesses – lie in the too-near future, which is portentously forming all around us as we don’t speak. “But this future may be total hell if we don’t endlessly yell!” So be it.

But yes, if the wrong candidate gets elected, we can start preparing eviscerating “I told you sos” to our new political foes — who were once our old faithful friends. And if World War III ensues after ecological holocaust, we can go to our graves gravely believing that if we’d only spoken up in August we’d have prevented Armageddon. But maybe not.

— Bill Branyon

Asheville