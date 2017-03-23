Letter writer: Movement seeks power for voters

I represent an organization, NCwethepeople.org, whose intent is to engage enough public support that the legislators in Raleigh will recognize the wisdom in allowing “The People” to vote in November 2018 on a ballot measure.
We are a statewide grassroots movement — for voters themselves — not the legislators, to determine who controls our elections.
I hope your readers will seriously ask themselves this question: Do North Carolina voters deserve the chance to join with the overwhelming national majority who’ve already approved that:
A. Artificial entities, such as corporations, do not have constitutional rights. The rights protected by the Constitution of the United States are the rights of natural persons only.
Artificial entities (including political action committees, unions, etc.) established by laws of any state, the United States, or any foreign state, shall have no rights under this constitution and are subject to regulation by the people, through federal, state or local law.
B. Money is property — not free speech; it must not to be used to determine the outcome of elections.
We urge people across the state to join us at any of these levels:
1. Sign this petition http://avl.mx/3gj
2. Tell your district representatives and senators to vote “yes”
3. Participate in our press conferences.
4. Ask other nonprofit organizations to partner with the 18 other sponsoring groups in our coalition.
— Lucy Christopher
Cashiers
