Letter writer: Questions for our senators on dismantling the ACA

As we move toward the end of open enrollment four in the Affordable Care Act, my thoughts have turned to our North Carolina senators and a few simple questions I would like to ask them.

As expected [last] week, the two of you both voted to begin to dismantle the ACA. I have just a few very simple questions for you to answer.

When was the last time insurance companies did not raise their rates? When was the last time that insurance companies didn’t raise rates on employer-based health insurance?

Why do you conflate the broadest false interpretations of rate increases to support your position? ACA rates have risen less overall than national health insurance rates.

How much profit do you feel is appropriate for insurance companies, already the most profitable businesses in America, to gouge out of customers?

Please tell my why it is better for citizens to not have health care? Why must people suffer to assure tax breaks for the very wealthiest Americans?

Please tell me how rural hospitals can stay in business without the ACA and Medicaid expansion. Look to the Pungo Hospital experience Down East [in Belhaven] and tell me how small, rural hospitals in areas of lowest income will and can survive?

Please tell me why haven’t you given up your government-funded health care if government-funded health care is so bad.

How do you see it as possible for poor people, living from paycheck to paycheck or with public assistance, to set aside significant amount of money in health saving accounts, an idea that gets revived yearly by Paul Ryan? Which do you recommend that they do: not pay rent, not buy food, not send their children to school, not drive to work? Or would you rather they just die?

If the ACA is such a bad deal, why did you all tout Romney-care, a plan that is what the ACA is modeled after, and a plan developed in The Heritage Foundation, a Libertarian Republican think tank?

It appears that the much-feared death panels are on the way, only it’s Republicans who are going to put them in place. Should we just say goodbye to our disabled children and our poor now while we still can?

And finally, how much have you accepted in bribes (political donations) from the insurance and Big Pharma lobbies?

— Michael Beech

Asheville