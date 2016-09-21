Letter writer: Slaughterhouse ‘Blues’ is shocking

Reading “Abattoir Blues: Demand Is Growing for a Local Slaughterhouse” in the [Sept. 7] Mountain Xpress felt shocking to me. It really made me pause and reflect on the violence that we are capable of as human beings with our meat-eating habits as well as the numbness society has around this issue.

I suspect most meat-eaters reading the article were sympathetic with the dilemma of not having a slaughterhouse locally. Yet, “the fact that nobody wants one in their backyard” reveals a deeper acknowledgement that no one wants to actually see the horrors of what goes on, hear the screams or smell the blood.

What was most shocking to me was the mention that some larger slaughterhouses slaughter “30,000 head” per day. If that facility is open seven days a week, they are killing 10 million animals per year. And that is just one facility. If we added up all of the facilities in this country and let the public know just how many animals are losing their lives, I do believe most people would pause.

We are all still remembering and honoring the 6 million Jewish people who were put to death in the Holocaust. This is just a fraction of the animals who have been slaughtered. Someday we will look back on this and wonder how on earth did humans do this? My hope is that this recognition can be sooner rather than later.

— Miriam Hard

Asheville