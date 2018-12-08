30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my 30 Days Out column spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

Here in Asheville, we’re coming into the quiet season, a time during which the throngs of tourists subside just a bit. It’s also a period when locally based artists — many of whom tour the region and beyond — come home for the holidays. And while they’re around town, they might even schedule a performance. So it’s a perfect opportunity for an all-locals edition of “30 Days Out.”

Artist: Kelly White

Venue: The Mothlight

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m.

Door: $5

Kelly White’s indie-folk is a familiar sort: gentle melodies, a vocal style redolent of … quite honestly, quite a few folk singers. But there’s a subtle commingling of Appalachian influences and fetching, heartland indie rock that renders her music a cut above. While some folk artists can be a bit monochromatic, White’s music displays the range of vocal expression and musical arrangement of which she’s capable. Her four-song Year of Jubilee EP is available now; reportedly a full-length is on the way. Also featured: Janine Rose and Larkin.



Artist: Bask

Venue: Ambrose West

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 p.m.

Door: $12 advance, $15 day of show

An intriguing blend of uber-heavy stoner rock and Americana characterizes the music of Asheville’s own Bask. With two excellent albums to its credit, the band has already managed to build an international following. And with the announcement of a label deal for its upcoming third release — and an overseas tour in support of it — Bask is poised to break through on an even larger scale. The group was a featured act at this year’s Heavy Mountain Festival, as well. RBTS WIN and Brother Hawk are also on the bill.



Artist: A Family Affair: Tribute to Sly & the Family Stone

Venue: Asheville Music Hall

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.

Door: $15

This event — featuring local musical luminaries and special guests — is quickly becoming an Asheville holiday tradition. This year’s lineup of musicians paying tribute to the groundbreaking, genre-spanning work of Sylvester Stewart and his band includes members of Empire Strikes Brass, Dirty Logic, Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, the Fritz and more. The ensemble will be joined by up-and-coming blues guitarist Marcus King. The Chase Brothers open.



Artist: Funk Bandits

Venue: The BLOCK off Biltmore

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 2, 8 p.m.

Door: $7

The collective moniker of this duo seems to change slightly between gigs; I’ve seen them billed as Most Wanted Bandits of Funk, as well. But regardless of the manner in which they’re billed, Unk and Kazz (the latter is also known as Aaron “AJ” Mills of Cameo; he played bass on Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson) does indeed bring the funk. With a repertoire that draws from old-school hip-hop and r&b, theirs is booty-shaking music by any name.

