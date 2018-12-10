Smart Bets: Jill Andrews

As co-founder of The Everybodyfields, Jill Andrews established herself as a respected songwriter and performer, earning spots at Bonnaroo, The Kennedy Center and a nationwide tour with The Avett Brothers. After three albums with Sam Quinn in the Southern fusion group, Andrews embarked on a solo career that’s thus far produced two full-length records and a self-titled EP, with a forthcoming disc recorded this fall and slated for a 2019 release. Recently back in the duo game, she also records with fellow Nashville-based songwriter Peter Groenwald in the band Hush Kids, which shared its debut self-titled album in September. Billed as “A Night of Original and Holiday Favorites,” Andrews plays Ambrose West on Thursday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. $15 advance/$18 day of show/$20 VIP with guaranteed seating in first three rows. ambrosewest.com. Photo by Fairlight Hubbard