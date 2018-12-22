30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my 30 Days Out column spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

For the final live music roundup of 2018, I take a look at four local acts playing in Asheville.

Artist: April B. & the Cool

Venue: Highland Brewing

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m.

Door: free

Expressive vocals and impressive guitar work are just part of what makes April B. & the Cool special. Drawing from hip-hop, soul, rhythm and blues, funk, rock, soul, jazz and reggae, April Bennett puts it all together in sultry and alluring fashion. The band features players familiar to Asheville audiences — members of The Marcus King Band, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band often turn up — but Bennett is the undisputed star of the show.



Artist: 42nd Street Jazz Band

Venue: The BLOCK off Biltmore

Date: Friday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Door: $5

With the energy and spirit of a classic big band, the 42nd Street Jazz Band breathes life into dance numbers and ballads from the swing era. For your dining and dancing pleasure, this local fixture of the music scene delivers classics from Cole Porter and other well-known composers and bandleaders of the early- to mid-20th century.



Artist: Vendetta Creme

Venue: The Crow & Quill

Date: Friday, Dec. 28, 9 p.m.

Door: $5

Torch singer Kelly Barrow has the pipes to handle obscure and vintage pop of nearly a century ago. Aaron Price is a multifarious musician, accomplished in a wide range of musical genres. Together they put on an entertaining show that combines Vaudeville traditions with a wickedly modern sensibility. Vendetta Creme capably combines comedy and cabaret.



Artist: Women in Music

Venue: Isis Music Hall

Date: Sunday, Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Door: $20

For the second year in a row, a collective of Asheville-based singer-songwriters come together, set aside their own fine material, and spend an evening celebrating the work of artists who have inspired them. Paying tribute to the work of Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton and Kate Wolf are six Asheville artists: Aubrey Eisenman, Anya Hinkle, Hannah Kaminer, Anna Kline, Jane Kramer and Amanda Anne Platt. The show takes place on Isis’ main stage downstairs.

