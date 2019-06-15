30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my 30 Days Out column spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

Two nominally free shows (donations to the hard-working musicians are always welcome) and two budget-friendly concerts are highlights of the next 30 days in local concerts. Superb local musicians give touring artists some healthy competition, and the out-of-town acts both bring something new to the local music conversation.

Artist: Lady Moon & the Eclipse

Venue: The One Stop

Date: Saturday, July 6, 10 p.m.

Door: donation

One of the most multicultural cities in the U.S., New York City is home to all manner of musical ensembles: to turn the lyric on its head, if they can make it anywhere, they can — and do — make it there. With a strong spiritual bent and some wonderfully conceived self-mythologizing, Lady Moon & the Eclipse makes accessible music that focuses on positivism, peace, love … all the good stuff. The music is rooted in soul but also draws from other traditions, creating a rich mix in the process. The group’s 2016 six-song EP Believe is its only release to date, but a recent successful Kickstarter campaign has funded the impending release (later this year) of a full-length, Journey to the Cosmic Soul. Terrabang opens.



Artist: Floyd Philharmonic

Venue: White Horse Black Mountain

Date: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Door: $18 advance / $20 day of show

Once a cottage industry, today tribute bands constitute a significant share of ticket sales for many music venues. And when it’s done right, a performance by a tribute act can be a most fulfilling experience for the concertgoer. Especially when the artist being honored is either dead, retired or otherwise unavailable, a tribute band represents the nearest one can get to having been there. A team of local musicians, Floyd Philharmonic gets it right. With a musician and vocalist lineup that closely follows that of the ’70s-and-later touring Pink Floyd (two guitarists, bass, drums, keys and a top-notch chorus of female vocalists), the band digs deep into the beloved space-rock legend’s catalog, with a primary focus upon the years of fame (1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon onward). In my role as an author and speaker on the subject of Pink Floyd’s rise to fame, I’ll give a short talk and share some Floydian trivia before the band takes the stage.



Artist: Eleanor Underhill

Venue: One World Brewing West Asheville

Date: Sunday, June 23, 4 p.m.

Door: free

Beyond the superb music she makes with her group Underhill Rose, Eleanor Underhill has an equally intriguing solo career. Her 2018 album Navigate the Madness was my pick for the best local album of the year, and in light of the enormous stable of talent we have in and around Asheville, the bar is quite high. Underhill’s solo work moves well beyond Americana, exploring forms like jazz, girl-group pop, trip-hop and electronica. But she’s no dilettante; those varied sonic textures are used intelligently in service of excellent song craft. I was as surprised as anyone to hear subtle shades of Brian Eno on the album. Her approach might be characterized as “ecleticism used in the most listener-friendly manner.”



Artist: Last Chance Riders

Venue: Isis Music Hall

Date: Saturday, July 6, 8:30 p.m.

Door: $10 advance / $12 day of show

For many years now, Atlanta has held the distinction of being an incubator for new and interesting hip-hop artists. And the southern metropolis has always been home to searing funk, cutting blues and soulful r&b. But the Atlanta’s rock tradition is a long and strong one, too. Though their time in the spotlight was brief, in the early ’80s The Producers shone brightly. Guadalcanal Diary was a local/regional sensation of the college rock era. And Michelle Malone has been making consistently engaging music for decades. Now there’s Last Chance Riders. Fronted by vocalist Jessie Albright, the five-piece band has a subtly Southern spin on classic rock influences, with a modern feel. The band’s debut album, Jet Lag Super Drag, was released last year. Back South opens.

You may also enjoy: With 3000 entries and nearly 700 interviews, my Musoscribe blog features new content — features, reviews and more — every single day. A proud tradition, celebrating its 10 year anniversary this June. My first book, Reinventing Pink Floyd: From Syd Barrett to The Dark Side of the Moon, published by Rowman & Littlefield, is available now, with a paperback edition coming in September.