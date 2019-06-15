Acoustic Asheville: The Smoking Flowers

The Smoking Flowers seamlessly bounce between rock and folk. Perhaps it’s due to the chemistry of almost 20 years of marriage between bandmates Kim and Scott Collins, plus quite a bit of skill covering a wide variety of instruments. Kim could be playing the drums on one song, accordion on another, and the mandolin or guitar on yet other songs. Her singing often combines with Scott’s vocals to form a powerhouse combination.

The duo have released three full length records to date, all trending toward a rock sound, but The Smoking Flowers will release their first acoustic record, Snowball Out of Hell, on Friday, June 21.

The band was recently in Asheville for a tour stop and gave a two-song performance previewing that acoustic sound. It was filmed and recorded by a video production class of homeschooled kids. Behind the cameras were Eden Flaum, Piper Esmon, Gauge Bauchman and Laurel Hamm. The songs were recorded by Rhonan Cort.

“(Still) Here For You Now”

“Street Fight”