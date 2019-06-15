Acoustic Asheville: The Smoking Flowers

The Smoking Flowers seamlessly bounce between rock and folk. Perhaps it’s due to the chemistry of almost 20 years of marriage between bandmates Kim and Scott Collins, plus quite a bit of skill covering a wide variety of instruments. Kim could be playing the drums on one song, accordion on another, and the mandolin or guitar on yet other songs. Her singing often combines with Scott’s vocals to form a powerhouse combination.
The duo have released three full length records to date, all trending toward a rock sound, but The Smoking Flowers will release their first acoustic record, Snowball Out of Hell, on Friday, June 21.
The band was recently in Asheville for a tour stop and gave a two-song performance previewing that acoustic sound. It was filmed and recorded by a video production class of homeschooled kids. Behind the cameras were Eden Flaum, Piper Esmon, Gauge Bauchman and Laurel Hamm. The songs were recorded by Rhonan Cort.
“(Still) Here For You Now”
“Street Fight”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.