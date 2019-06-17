Smart Bets: Asheville Celebrates 50 Years of PRIDE

Half a century has passed since the Stonewall riots in New York City’s Greenwich Village, which were followed one year later by the inaugural gay pride marches in NYC, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. To honor this legacy and the strong LGBTQ community in Buncombe County, SunTrust Bank is sponsoring Asheville Celebrates 50 Years of PRIDE, a dance party fundraiser for local LGBTQ nonprofits. On Friday, June 21, 6-10 p.m., at Eleven on Grove, DJ Smiley will spin boogie-friendly tunes, and Sister Margarita Del Encanto will emcee a drag show. Proceeds benefit Campaign for Southern Equality, WNCAP, Blue Ridge Pride, Tranzmission, Youth OUTright WNC, LGBTQ Elder Advocates of WNC, PFLAG Asheville and The Beer City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. $10. elevenongrove.com. Photo by Scott Sturdy Photography