Around town: A weeklong celebration of women musicians

Musician Melissa McKinney was running Stages Music School in West Virginia when her daughter’s all-female teenage “positive message” funk band was invited to play at the LEAF Festival in Black Mountain. Their participation in the festival was McKinney’s introduction to the music scene in Asheville, and she fell in love. Now she and her daughter are hosting the second annual Women to the Front Festival. This year’s festival will include a weeklong celebration during WTF Week, Sunday, Sept. 10-Saturday, Sept. 16, during which shows will take place across the city at venues such as The Grey Eagle, The Outpost, Botanist & Barrel Tasting Bar + Bottle Shop and Pisgah Brewing Co. The week will culminate in an all-day, family-friendly festival at New Belgium Brewing Co. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.

Since moving to the area four years ago, McKinney has laid a strong foundation in Asheville’s music industry, including leading her band Mama and the Ruckus, serving as a LEAF resident artist and maintaining the youth artist development program One Voice Project, which she founded while running Stages.

The idea for WTF was born one evening while chatting with fellow musician Rachel Waterhouse at One World Brewing West about “struggles that women face by just being a woman, as well as being a woman in the music industry,” she says. “We discussed how we could better support each other, and I ended up having this big get-together at my house where around 30 female musicians showed up. Dani Cox said she had always wanted to do a music festival, and I said that I had always wanted to, too.”

McKinney and Cox began planning immediately, with a focus on community building and connection as well as fair pay. Last year’s festival, held at New Belgium Brewing Co., was a well-attended success. McKinney says the only complaint was that it wasn’t long enough, and that was part of the inspiration for the weeklong celebration.

Cox is taking a step back from planning this year but is still involved and will perform during WTF Week. Other musicians include April B, Ashley Heath, Gill Knott, Kasey Horton and Peggy Ratusz. Sunday will also include a collaboration band, WTF Funk Project, made up of Lyric, Rebekah Todd, Whitney Mongé, Kla Zuskin, Waterhouse, McKinney and her daughter, who goes by the name McKinney — and others. On Saturday, a panel composed of musicians and other members of the music industry will hold a discussion at Salvage Station.

“Next year as we grow, we want to include more panel opportunities for people to talk, share and learn,” says McKinney. “Our focus right now is on musicians, but in the future, we really want to be able to include visual artists, dancers, theater professionals, women in businesses — women in the world, you know?”

For more information, visit avl.mx/cyf.

Magical book release

Author, teacher and folklorist H. Byron Ballard, known locally as “The Village Witch,” is debuting her newest book, Small Magics: Practical Secrets from an Appalachian Village Witch, at a hybrid event at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe on Wednesday, Sept 6, at 6 p.m. Ballard says the book is based on a class on practical magic, which she’s been teaching at Asheville Raven and Crone, as well as on the festival circuit, for over six years. “I started teaching that class because there were so many people who were new to witchcraft who thought they could just buy a big stack of books, say two rhyming couplets and add a little garbled Latin on the end — and that’s what magic was,” she says. “But I learned a deeper practice that was more building blocks about how you do magic.” Ballard, a native of Buncombe County whose local lineage traces to the 17th century, says she has been a writer “forever.” She grew up writing short stories and later founded the Smoky Mountain Repertory Theater. Her first full-length book, Staubs and Ditchwater: A Friendly and Useful Introduction to Hillfolks’ Hoodoo, was published in 2012. With Small Magics, Ballard hopes to instill confidence in beginners. So many early practitioners, she notes, are scared they’ll do something wrong “because they read about calling demons and all this other stuff.” Her book, she continues, is about helping readers find what they need. “So, if you live in Asheville, you better have a parking spell that works,” she says. “Because if you don’t, you’ll never get parking.”

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Café is at 55 Haywood St. For more information, visit avl.mx/cyg