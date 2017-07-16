Faces in the crowd: WNC crowdfunding initiatives

Crowdfunding platforms make it possible for individuals and organizations of any size to harness social networks and raise start-up capital for projects that might otherwise fail due to lack of funding. Each week, Xpress highlights notable Western North Carolina crowdsourcing initiatives that may inspire readers to become new faces in the crowd.

Visionary Magnets

Asheville has a tendency to bring out the heady side in residents, but what happens when ordinary people get enlightened beyond recognition? Visionary Magnets provides one antidote: comic relief. Updating the classic fridge magnet concept to include a vocabulary for today’s spiritual voyagers — phrases like “fermented homie,” “fractal refrigerator multiverse,” “gluten-free chem trails” and standard bro frequencies now exist, thanks to this product — the founders of Visionary Magnets say they’re helping customers “share [their] deepest truths and radically inclusive self-deprication with the world.” And while statements like “The ancient yogic journey is lit AF” may indeed hold truth, the greater purpose of this product is “to help shake loose our stagnant attachments to spiritual ideas, encourage playful self-awareness and increase the levity with which we approach everything in our lives,” according to a press release from the makers. In a stroke of karmic gold, the team behind Visionary Magnets has already surpassed its $4,444 goal for manufacturing and other expenses, but will continue pre-selling the 444-word magnet sets and other perks through Friday, August 11. A portion of proceeds will support the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, which researches the therapeutic use of psychedelics and marijuana.

A new album by David Wilcox

Though his fans keep asking where to find recorded versions of their favorite of his live tracks, local singer-songwriter David Wilcox says the evolving music industry hasn’t presented many financing options for creating his 19th album. But, he reasons, “I shouldn’t think these songs are worthless just because music is free, because when the right person hears the right song at the right time, it can change their life. So, suddenly, these songs have ganged up on me, and they’ve said, ‘We need to be a record.'” Wilcox aims to raise $50,000 by September to pay for recording, cover art, manufacturing, videos, publicity, marketing and promotion of his new work.

The Calling of a Lifetime

Unfulfilled at work and no longer able to suppress her creative instinct, writer Alicia Donaldson has decided that a long, solo bike ride (from Marshall to her family’s house in Branchport, NY) will be the perfect mode of research for her next work. “I have a book inside me,” she says in her crowdfunding video. “I have to finally make room for meaning in my life and share it with others. It will be a great book for anyone who has a passion inside them that they’re denying, anyone who feels that they have greater capabilities or gifts than they’re expressing or someone who wants to read about adventure and self-discovery on the road. … Unexpressed creativity, it will get you.” Donaldson plans to embark on her trip on Tuesday, Aug. 1, biking on backroads and camping in towns along the way to gain perspective before returning home to write The Calling of a Lifetime. She aims to raise $1,800 by Friday, July 28, to pay for food, equipment, bike maintenance and time off work for writing.

