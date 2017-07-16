Smart bets: Nahko and Medicine for the People

Self-described thump-hop group Nahko and Medicine for the People released Hoka last summer. The Lakota word was a rallying cry for Crazy Horse, and so it is for Nahko. The album implores listeners and higher powers alike — with piano melodies and heartfelt verses — to make the world a better place. After facing his own identity crises as a child, Puerto Rican, Indian and Filipino Nahko (born Nahkohe Parayno) turned to music. Paired with horn player Max Ribner and percussionist Hope Medford, the group’s tunes still carry Nahko’s early philosophical and cultural visions. Nahko and Medicine for the People return to Western North Carolina for The Good Vibes Summer Tour, headlined by Rebelution and also featuring Collie Buddz, Hirie and DJ Mackle. Pisgah Brewing Co. hosts the event on Thursday, July 20, at 6:20 p.m. $30/$35/$60 Hopster VIP. pisgahbrewing.com. Photo courtesy of Nahko