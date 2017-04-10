Single release: “The Coronation” by Siyah

Local hip-hop artist Siyah has just released “The Coronation,” a collaboration with producer and DJ Nex Millen (to whom Siyah gives a shout out on the track). There’s a hint of reggae to the song, but instead of going on a laid back direction, it turns that swaying beat into a revolutionary march.

“We started as one nation / patrons of the most high / now we’re afflicted / victims of the one eye,” Siyah raps. The song’s socio-political themes are clear, punching their way to the forefront of the energetic beat.

“In ‘The Coronation,’ I question what it means to be ‘king,’ as well as speak on my views of the world, the issues I see, and ways I believe we can counter these issues,” Siyah explains of the track he recorded at the end of last year.

Watch for more from Siyah on Soundcloud and Facebook.