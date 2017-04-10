Smart bets: Roots in the Guild

In the 1970s, nine women artists joined the Southern Highland Craft Guild looking for sales opportunities, education and collaboration, but they also found community and friendship. “Having so much in common drew us together, and we in many ways became sisters,” remembers Diane Tunkel Hanson. Though their lives took different paths, the artists reunited for a show with the Southern Highland Craft Guild, inspired and organized by Ann Hughes. Roots in the Guild: 9 Women Artists Today features Hughes, Hanson, Jimmie Benedict, Ellen Crandall, Bernie Rowell, Gina Anderson, Pat Herzog, Judi Gaston and Rosa Kennedy, and explores how they’ve developed as artists and friends. The show runs through May 9 at the Folk Art Center’s Focus Gallery. All nine artists will host an opening reception on Saturday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. Free. southernhighlandguild.org. Josie’s Spirit House by Ann Hughes