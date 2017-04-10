Smart bets: Hex

Hex, a new bimonthly dance benefit, will support local organizations that have been or could be negatively affected by the current political administration. One hundred percent of proceeds from the first event will go directly to Our VOICE. “With so much going on in the world, it can be so hard to figure out what to do — and Hex is a product of trying to figure that out,” says co-founder Evan Cohen. “We hope that with a bimonthly event, we’ll be able to raise funds for many different organizations … and give people an outlet to connect.” The first Hex, which will include performances by hip-hop artist Nervous Dupree and three local DJs, takes place at The Mothlight on Friday, April 14, at 9 p.m. $5. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Hex
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.