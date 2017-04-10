Smart bets: Hex

Hex, a new bimonthly dance benefit, will support local organizations that have been or could be negatively affected by the current political administration. One hundred percent of proceeds from the first event will go directly to Our VOICE. “With so much going on in the world, it can be so hard to figure out what to do — and Hex is a product of trying to figure that out,” says co-founder Evan Cohen. “We hope that with a bimonthly event, we’ll be able to raise funds for many different organizations … and give people an outlet to connect.” The first Hex, which will include performances by hip-hop artist Nervous Dupree and three local DJs, takes place at The Mothlight on Friday, April 14, at 9 p.m. $5. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Hex