Smart Bets: Amy Ray

When it comes to laying down new solo albums, Amy Ray is one of Echo Mountain Recording’s most loyal clients. Following up her 2014 country collection, Goodnight Tender, and the Indigo Girls’ Nashville-cut One Lost Day in 2015, she returned to her go-to space in January for her fourth Asheville-created project. Over the course of 10 days, she recorded the 14 original Americana songs of Holler live to analog tape with her touring band and welcomed Brandi Carlile, Justin Vernon, Vince Gill, The Wood Brothers, Phil Cook and Rutha Mae Harris of The Freedom Singers for guest vocals. She’ll perform these new works and more at The Grey Eagle on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. Mount Moriah frontwoman H.C. McEntire opens. $17 advance/$20 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of Ray