Smart Bets: Anything That Floats Parade and RiverFest

True to its name, RiverLink’s annual Anything That Floats Parade features practically limitless creativity regarding makeshift boats and watercraft that can stay atop the French Broad River. This year’s parade — viewable from numerous spots along Amboy Road and Riverside Drive, plus New Belgium Brewing Co.’s Liquid Center — takes place Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with teams rolling from Hominy Creek River Park to the dock at the Craven Street Bridge. The festivities then shift to the brewery for the RiverFest concert, which opens with local rockers Alarm Clock Conspiracy (1 p.m.) and Ashley Heath and Her Heathens (2 p.m.), followed by an intermission and announcement of the Anything That Floats winner. The music resumes with sets from R&B/soul outfit Lyric (4 p.m.) and Congolese rumba group Coconut Cake (6 p.m.), fronted by Asheville mainstay Michael Libramento. Free to attend. riverlink.org. Photo courtesy of RiverLink
