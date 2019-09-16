Smart Bets: Art in Autumn

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Main Street in Weaverville plays host to 114 juried artists from across the Southeast as the Art in Autumn Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival returns for its 13th year. Booths featuring an array of disciplines will overtake the asphalt while tunes from regional musicians provide the day’s soundtrack. Judging the works will be Nikki Josheff, curator of Collections and Exhibitions for the Southern Highland Craft Guild. She’ll award prizes of $1,000 for Best of Show, $500 for second place and $300 for third, as well as four $50 honorable mentions. The family-friendly event runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free to attend. visitweaverville.com. Photo of print artist Wayland House by Karl Hinterkopf