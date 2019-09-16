Smart Bets: Fireside Collective

Winners of the 2016 Band Contest at MerleFest, Asheville-based progressive bluegrass group Fireside Collective has made good on that seal of approval with a steady stream of charismatic shows and its well-received 2017 album Life Between the Lines. Currently composed of Joe Cicero (guitar), Alex Genova (banjo), Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin), Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass), the band recently returned to the studio and is poised to share its latest creations with fans. Fresh off the release of new single “She Was An Angel,” with more tracks to follow leading up to a full album release in spring 2020, Fireside Collective headlines The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Sept. 21. New England-based string band Twisted Pine warms up the stage at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the band