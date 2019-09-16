Smart Bets: Fireside Collective

Winners of the 2016 Band Contest at MerleFest, Asheville-based progressive bluegrass group Fireside Collective has made good on that seal of approval with a steady stream of charismatic shows and its well-received 2017 album Life Between the Lines. Currently composed of Joe Cicero (guitar), Alex Genova (banjo), Jesse Iaquinto (mandolin), Tommy Maher (resonator guitar) and Carson White (upright bass), the band recently returned to the studio and is poised to share its latest creations with fans. Fresh off the release of new single “She Was An Angel,” with more tracks to follow leading up to a full album release in spring 2020, Fireside Collective headlines The Grey Eagle on Saturday, Sept. 21. New England-based string band Twisted Pine warms up the stage at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo courtesy of the band
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.