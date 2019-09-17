Smart Bets: Charming Disaster

In what may prove to be one of the year’s most creative pairings, Brooklyn-based folk-noir duo Charming Disaster is heading to Asheville to team with local painter Julyan Davis for what’s being billed as “a murder ballad-themed art studio concert.” The band’s cheeky duets about love, death, crime, mythology and the supernatural nicely complement Davis’ depictions of the American South, which include takes on the traditional murder ballads that inspire his friends’ songs. The collaborators previously worked together on Charming Disaster’s 2016 single “What Remains,” whose cover features Davis’ artwork, and will reunite Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Mill at Riverside, Unit Z. Attendees are invited to browse Davis’ paintings and meet the artists at 7 p.m., followed by music at 8 p.m. Admission by donation. julyandavis.com. Photo by Shervin Lainez
