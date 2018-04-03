Smart Bets: Ashley Heath and Her Heathens

In early February, Asheville singer-songwriter Ashley Heath put out the call to fund the production, distribution, merchandise and promotion surrounding her sophomore album, Where Hope Never Dies. Happily, 186 Kickstarter backers answered, and now the five-track collection — the first under her full band name, Ashley Heath and Her Heathens — is just about ready for sharing. Heath’s original songs were recorded throughout 2017 with bandmates Elijah Cramer (bass), Casey Cramer (guitar), Patrick Dodd (guitar/backup vocals), Ryan Burns (organ) and Patrick Thomas (percussion), plus two appearances by Mike Barnes on slide guitar. She describes the record as having “a very rock/blues/country/Americana sound” and celebrates its release with a show at Asheville Music Hall on Friday, April 6, at 8:30 p.m. Fellow local acts Sanctum Sully and Christy Lynn Band open. $8 advance/$10 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of Heath