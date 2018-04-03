UNCA’s Arts Fest explores creative intersections

Thursday, April 5

• Readings by intergenerational writers — Includes work by youth writers as well as UNCA students and faculty. Ramsey Library, Glass House, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

• SOAR & UNITY installations — All ages are welcome to participate. Ramsey Library and main quad, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Solar observing on the Quad — Astronomy Club of Asheville and the UNC Asheville physics and education departments help viewers safely observe the sun through telescopes with a variety of solar filters. Noon-2 p.m.

• “The River and Art: One Voice” — A visioning workshop, facilitated by artist Betsy Damon. 14 Riverside Drive, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Dance performance practicum — Students share work in process for “The Intrepid Nature of Beauty,” created by Celia Weiss Bambara. Sherrill Center, Room 351, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

• Wake Project — Presentation by Mel Chin. STEAM Studio at RAMP, 821 Riverside Drive, 3-4 p.m.

• The People’s Water: Stewardship Through Art — Betsy Damon presents images from her 35 years of working with and for water. Sherrill Center, Mountain View Room, 7-8 p.m.

Friday, April 6

• “Artists as Change Makers” — A workshop with Nancy Belmont about how public art installations can initiate change in communities. Includes breakfast. Brown Hall, Room 217, 9-11 a.m.

• SOAR & UNITY Projects. Main quad, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

• Languages & Cultures in Action —Short performances in poetry, song, dance, theater, skit, etc., celebrate the diversity of the campus community. Main quad, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

• Fused Creative Innovation — Suzy O’Hara shares examples from INVENTORS! with Dominic Wilcox, which “turns children’s invention ideas into real objects through art.” Zeis Hall, Room 202, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

• 15th annual New Media Juried Student Exhibition — Innovative works by UNCA students include 2-D and 3-D animation, interactive art and design, video, stop motion, sonic art, installation, 3-D printing and digital prints. Zeis Hall, Second-floor lobby, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

• Recharge and #KnowYourPower — An art-centered therapeutic evening reflects on the “Promoting the Positive” theme of the concurrent Sexual Violence Prevention Summit. Main quad, 5-8 p.m.

• 51st annual UNC Asheville Juried Student Exhibition — Art Front organizes this annual exhibition each spring semester in conjunction with the department of art and art history’s scholarships and awards presentations. Asheville Area Arts Council, 207 Coxe Ave., 5-8 p.m.

• Presentation and excerpts from Beneath the Veneer — The locally made documentary explores “the conditions experienced by African-Americans navigating intergenerational trauma and systemic inequity.” Filmmakers Diane Tower-Jones and Sekou Coleman will discuss “their development of an innovative community engagement strategy” and future plans for production. Sherrill Center, Mountain View Room, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

• Down by the Water — A 60-minute multimedia storytelling experience by David Novak with water photography by Martin Waugh. Reuter Center, Manheimer Room, 8-9 p.m.

• Music of the Spheres — Stargazing through high-powered telescopes, set to live music. Main quad, 9-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

• Festival on the Quad — Performances by The Lounge Lizards (faculty band), Noah Proudfoot and the Botanicals (soul, funk, hip-hop), UNCA’s Belly Dancing Club, Matthew Richmond’s Cal Tjader Ensemble (Latin), UNCA Bluegrass Ensemble, Tim Doyle’s Guitar ensemble (experimental acoustic), Asheville Singers (choral), Justin Ray’s Audible Arrangements (jazz standards), William Hinson & Grace Christian (folk-rock), noon-5 p.m.

• Festival on the Quad activities also include flash mob music events, arts and crafts vendors, interactive arts and crafts and anagama kiln firing and demonstrations.