In photos: {Re}HAPPENING

The 8th {Re}HAPPENING, an annual fundraiser for Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, took place at Camp Rockmont on Saturday, March 31. Learn more about the event here. The {Re}HAPPENING takes cues from Black Mountain College, which was in operation 1933-57, and from that liberal arts institution’s original “happening,” composer John Cage’s Theater Piece No. 1. This year’s full day of performance and installation included vocal collective Roomful of Teeth, the John Cage Room — a reactive multimedia installation created by The Media Arts Project and REVOLVE, Rituals for visual listening by Asheville Darkroom, a five minutes and 35 seconds multi-channel audio/visual installation on loop and live audio/visual performance created by Lei Han, Wayne Kirby and Roy (Future man) Wooten, and much more.
Photos by Morgan Ford
01
Time is No Object: Jean Varda’s Trojan Horse, created by Warren Wilson college students with guidance from professors Jacob Brault, Anna Helgeson and Julie Levin Caro.
02
Time is No Object: Jean Varda’s Trojan Horse, created by Warren Wilson college students with guidance from professors Jacob Brault, Anna Helgeson and Julie Levin Caro.
07
Sleeping on Rooftops by, from left, Sharon Cooper, Melissa Hyman, Alli Marshall and Coco Palmer Dolce.
09
Mixed Matrix collaborative printmaking
12
Mixed Matrix collaborative printmaking
15
16
17
Zenotopia-Moog : An interactive video/sound installation
18
Zenotopia-Moog : An interactive video/sound installation
19
20
Hunting Drums by John Pugh
23
Rituals for visual listening by Rhona Eve Clews + The Asheville Darkroom
