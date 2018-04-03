In photos: {Re}HAPPENING

Visitors to the eighth annual {Re}HAPPENING took part in a series of art games that incorporated chance, play, error and fun. Photo by Morgan Ford
Visitors to the eighth annual {Re}HAPPENING took part in a series of art games that incorporated chance, play, error and fun. Photo by Morgan Ford

The 8th {Re}HAPPENING, an annual fundraiser for Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, took place at Camp Rockmont on Saturday, March 31. Learn more about the event here. The {Re}HAPPENING takes cues from Black Mountain College, which was in operation 1933-57, and from that liberal arts institution’s original “happening,” composer John Cage’s Theater Piece No. 1. This year’s full day of performance and installation included vocal collective Roomful of Teeth, the John Cage Room — a reactive multimedia installation created by The Media Arts Project and REVOLVE, Rituals for visual listening by Asheville Darkroom, a five minutes and 35 seconds multi-channel audio/visual installation on loop and live audio/visual performance created by Lei Han, Wayne Kirby and Roy (Future man) Wooten, and much more.

Photos by Morgan Ford

