Smart Bets: Bannerman Folk Camp

Entering its 49th year, the Bannerman Folk Camp provides people of all ages with the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving weekend together. Held at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly in Black Mountain, the holiday tradition offers meals, live music, storytelling, hiking, folk arts and crafts, shape-note singing and various dance traditions from Western North Carolina and around the world. The theme this year is “The BFC — Chapter 49,” which will celebrate books, stories and storytelling in a variety of ways. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite literary character or author and partake in a book exchange. Festivities take place Thursday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Nov. 25. Participation options range from day passes to on-site lodging with access to the entire weekend of activities. bannermanfolkcamp.com. Photo courtesy of the Bannerman Folk Camp
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.