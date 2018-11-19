Smart Bets: Bannerman Folk Camp

Entering its 49th year, the Bannerman Folk Camp provides people of all ages with the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving weekend together. Held at the YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly in Black Mountain, the holiday tradition offers meals, live music, storytelling, hiking, folk arts and crafts, shape-note singing and various dance traditions from Western North Carolina and around the world. The theme this year is “The BFC — Chapter 49,” which will celebrate books, stories and storytelling in a variety of ways. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite literary character or author and partake in a book exchange. Festivities take place Thursday, Nov. 22-Sunday, Nov. 25. Participation options range from day passes to on-site lodging with access to the entire weekend of activities. bannermanfolkcamp.com. Photo courtesy of the Bannerman Folk Camp