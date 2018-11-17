Acoustic Asheville: Rubblebucket

There’s nothing quite like seeing Rubblebucket in concert. The group’s catchy beats and amazing light show combine for something that shouldn’t be missed.

The band is led by Annakalmia Traver on lead vocals and Alex Toth on trumpet and vocals. On tour, they’ve added Noga Shefi on bass, Ryan Dugre on guitar, Jeremy Gustin on drums and Sean Smith on trumpet to the lineup.

The group is currently on tour to support its new record, Sun Machine, and recently made a stop at The Grey Eagle. Ahead of that show, the band gave a three-song performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The videos were filmed with assistance from John Zara.

“Formless and New”

“Inner Cry”

“Lemonade”