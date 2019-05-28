Smart Bets: BeYOUtiful Fashion Show

Based in Asheville, the nonprofit Carolina Resource Center for Eating Disorders serves as a support network for individuals and families, health care providers, educators and the general public. To help raise funds to further its lending library, educational outreach programs, support group sessions and other offerings, the organization has created its inaugural BeYOUtiful body diverse fashion show, set for Friday, May 31, at Ambrose West. “We hope that this show will not only speak to our standards and values as an organization but will also serve as a platform of overall body acceptance and respect, both in our society and the fashion industry, in showing that all bodies are beautiful,” says volunteer Ellise VanGilder. Asheville-based model and actress Sarah Merrell will emcee the event, which runs 7-9 p.m. $20. crcfored.com. Collage courtesy of the event organizers