Smart Bets: Bike Love

For the 11th year in a row, Bike Love kicks off Asheville on Bikes’ forthcoming slate of advocacy and events to advance the city’s urban and commuter bicycle culture and infrastructure. The 2018 edition takes place Saturday, Feb. 24, at Salvage Station and features music by local acts DJ Marley Carroll and Siamese Sound Club. There will also be a silent auction fundraiser with top bike gear from across the country and the chance to win a $500 bicycle voucher from the Western North Carolina Bicycle Dealers Association. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with a New Belgium Brewing Co. beer and small-bites reception, plus an intimate Siamese Sound Club set ($65, which includes AoB membership). The general admission portion runs 8 p.m.-1 a.m. via a discounted membership package deal ($35) or a standalone party ticket ($22). avl.mx/4mr. Photo by Autum Kirgan