Smart Bets: Breaking Ground

Ceramic art and functional pottery are the focuses of the latest exhibit at the Flood Gallery, as nine Asheville-area practitioners display their work in the show Breaking Ground. Creations by Trista Hudzik, Eric Haagensen, Sonja Hernandez, Joey Sheehan, Melissa Pace, Brock Flamion, Luba Sharapan, Christine Thomas and Celia Barbieri compose the curated collection, uniting backgrounds that range from close connections with Native American practices to studies at The Ween Institute in Copenhagen. Individual pieces include wall hangings and face sculptures; mugs, cups, plates and vases; plus flowers, hedgehogs and even aliens. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. The exhibit runs through July 27. Free to attend. floodgallery.org. Photo of dinnerware by Erik Haagensen, courtesy of The Flood Gallery