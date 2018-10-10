Smart Bets: Chit-chat Fashion Show

Billed as “a must, if you follow local fashion and enjoy fashion shows in a unique setting,” the Chit-chat Fashion Show: Talking About Leaves takes place Sunday, Oct. 14, 3-6 p.m., at ZenobiaStudio in the River Arts District. Hosted by Asheville designers Viola Spells and Susan Sertain, the show is a nod to the approach of fall and features six models wearing vintage clothes (from Sertain) with jewelry made of crochet wire with silver and copper leaves (by Spells). The evening’s first half focuses on casual wear, while the second portion turns its attention to “After 5” styles. Each model will weave through the crowd and speak with attendees, who are invited to ask questions about the clothes and jewelry. Jamaican and vegetarian treats will also be served. Free. facebook.com/ZenobiaStudio. Photo by Duncan Chaboudy