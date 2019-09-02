Smart Bets: Chris Jamison’s Ghost

A native of Texas, Chris Jamison was raised on the Virginia side of the Blue Ridge Mountains and finished high school across the Atlantic in London, where he started writing songs and playing shows. Now based in Marshall, the Americana artist currently counts six records to his name, most recently 2017’s Mindless Heart. When the father of two isn’t performing solo throughout the Southeast, he has a full band in tow under the moniker Chris Jamison’s Ghost, fleshing out his poetic compositions with impressive sonic balance. The next chance to catch the haunting configuration is on the Jack of the Wood stage on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. $5. jackofthewood.com. Photo by Carol Spagnola