Smart Bets: Costume Drama — A Fashion Show

Heads up, local Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum fans: On Saturday, July 6, the Asheville Community Theatre stage will again transform into a “Project Runway”-type competition, Costume Drama: A Fashion Show. For the eighth annual edition, 19 designers and design teams will compete in Light, Paper, Artistic License and Oceania categories, using unconventional items and mediums to create original garments. Among the designers, 2018 Best in Show winner Charlotte Cat Murphy returns to defend her crown and will be vying in the Artistic License block on The Graces team alongside Susan Sertain and Hanna Black. Sara Fields directs the evening, matching models with designers and coordinating a volunteer team of local hair and makeup artists, photographers and videographers. Winners receive cash prizes, and proceeds from ticket sales benefit the theater. The show begins at 7:30 pm. $75. ashevilletheatre.org. Photo by Max Ganly