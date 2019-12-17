Smart Bets: Elves in the Piano

While parents are busying themselves with The Elf on the Shelf, David Troy Francis is finding a better use for the holiday helpers. The celebrated Roswell, Ga.-based musician/composer has been hard at work on a Christmas concert titled Elves in the Piano, which he’ll bring to White Horse Black Mountain on Sunday, Dec. 22. Francis will be joined by talented accomplices in cellist Franklin Keel (whom he describes as “outstanding”) and singer Carol Duermit (dubbed by the organizer as “fabulous”) in what’s being billed as “an afternoon of music, joy and fun.” The performance commences at 4 p.m. $18 advance/$20 day of show. $9 for children younger than 12. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo of Francis courtesy of the musician