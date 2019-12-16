Smart Bets: PrettyPretty

Closing out 2019 in style, Asheville alt-pop duo PrettyPretty is in the midst of a monthlong residency at Fleetwood’s. Each Friday night, bandmates Justin “JB” Bowles and Mike Clair play a set on a self-curated bill featuring some of their favorite musical friends. The Friday, Dec. 20, show is a Christmas party with fellow local artist Andy Loebs, who, according to Clair, will be “starting the evening off with his alter ego, a Scandinavian pop king” named Wynn Von Ripp. The series will conclude the following week with self-professed “carport rock supergroup” ROND, for which Clair is seeking to incite “end-of-the-year West Asheville block party vibes” with a potential neighborhood potluck and mini-set tribute to the late, great Daniel Johnston. Each show starts at 9 p.m. $7 ages 21 and older/$10 for ages 20 and younger. fleetwoodschapel.com. Photo by Cindy Kunst