Smart Bets: Giri and Uma Peters

With a decent amount of years left until they graduate from high school, the brother-sister duo of Giri Peters (14 years old) and Uma Peters (11) already have a more impressive resumé than most artists two or three times their age. The Nashville-based old-time duo has performed at The Kennedy Center, collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens and tracked their debut album, Origins, at Jerry Douglas’ studio. Featuring Giri on fiddle, guitar and mandolin, and Uma on fiddle and banjo, the Indian-American siblings put fresh, youthful spins on bluegrass and folk standards — and help further Giddens’ mission of reclaiming the diverse musical roots of traditional instruments. The Peterses take to the Isis Music Hall main stage on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8:30 p.m., to open for Brevard-based string band Pretty Little Goat. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Sarah Hanson