Acoustic Asheville: CW Stoneking

CW Stoneking hails from the Northern Territory in Australia but performs with a distinctly Southern American blues/roots sound. He’s released just three albums over the last 14 years but managed to catch the ear of Jack White. He makes a guest appearance on White’s 2018 release, Boarding House Reach.
While in town for a recent tour stop at The Mothlight, Stoneking gave an exclusive two-song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs are on his latest release, Gon’ Boogaloo.
“Goin’ Back South”
“I”m the Jungle Man”
