Smart Bets: Emma’s Lounge

Asheville-based quintet Emma’s Lounge has had a year to remember. Combining guitars, drums and keys with violin, the self-described purveyor of “space-age folk-wave” released its debut album, Heart Heavy, in early March. The band was tapped to play the French Broad River Festival and The BIG What? in Pittsboro. As the trusted opener for such local groups as Holy Ghost Tent Revival, Midnight Snack and The Fritz, the ensemble blends originals with creative covers like “SexyGod,” a mashup of Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack” and Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer.” For its final show of the year, the band opens for Burlington-based fusion group BIG Something at Salvage Station on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. salvagestation.com. Photo courtesy of the band.
