Smart bets: Flag of US

In her second Flag of US event, Colombia native Martha Skinner invites locals to refashion the American ensign. Wielding drawing implements, artists gather around a large table painted with the stars and stripes and, spurred by the stop-and-go of impromptu music (attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments), they’ll draw each other’s faces over the flag. It’s an artistic celebration of unity. “The Fourth of July weekend seemed perfect as a new and unique way to celebrate our national holiday through creativity and play and to together turn our American flag into a Flag of US,” explains Skinner. The collaborative event takes place at The BLOCK off Biltmore on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. $1-$10 sliding scale. Skinner will also host Drawing for Action, a search for solutions to political unrest through art, at noon. $29. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of Skinner
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.