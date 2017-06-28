Smart bets: Flag of US

Posted on by Emily Glaser


In her second Flag of US event, Colombia native Martha Skinner invites locals to refashion the American ensign. Wielding drawing implements, artists gather around a large table painted with the stars and stripes and, spurred by the stop-and-go of impromptu music (attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments), they’ll draw each other’s faces over the flag. It’s an artistic celebration of unity. “The Fourth of July weekend seemed perfect as a new and unique way to celebrate our national holiday through creativity and play and to together turn our American flag into a Flag of US,” explains Skinner. The collaborative event takes place at The BLOCK off Biltmore on Sunday, July 2, at 5:30 p.m. $1-$10 sliding scale. Skinner will also host Drawing for Action, a search for solutions to political unrest through art, at noon. $29. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo courtesy of Skinner

