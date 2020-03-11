Smart Bets: FOIA Love

Do you find the Freedom of Information Act a rich source of humor? After eight years in Washington, D.C., and one year in rural Iowa working on the presidential caucus, Curtis Raye did and wrote a comedy and bluegrass show about public records. FOIA Love is inspired by such available documents as FCC complaints regarding CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” being too violent, bizarre immigration visa rejections and letters from J. Edgar Hoover’s numerous pen pals. The show is rounded out by music from Bennett Sullivan (who was in Steve Martin’s musical Bright Star), plus Maddie Witler and Annie Staninec. FOIA Love appropriately makes its Asheville debut during Sunshine Week, at Hi-Wire Brewing’s Big Top location on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. $20 advance/$25 day of show. foialove.com. Photos courtesy of the musicians

