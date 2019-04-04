Smart Bets: Hand Habits

In the wake of angelic rhythmic strumming and tasteful electric guitar accents over a steady drum and bass backing section, Meg Duffy’s poetic first verse on “what’s the use” flows into an impassioned singing of the chorus, “What’s the use if you’re not trying to forgive?” complete with stirring string accompaniment. The song’s subtle but ever-building sonic landscape is one of many such gorgeous moments present throughout placeholder, Duffy’s sophomore album under the moniker Hand Habits. A longtime fixture in Kevin Morby’s touring band and a collaborator on instrumental guitarist William Tyler’s recent album, Duffy brings their own accomplished band to The Mothlight on Saturday, April 13. Chicago-based singer-songwriter Tasha gets the evening started at 9 p.m. $10 advance/$12 day of show. themothlight.com. Photo by Jacob Boll
