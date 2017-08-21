Smart Bets: JEFF the Brotherhood

There may not be any Jeffs, Jefferys or Jeffersons in JEFF the Brotherhood, but the Nashville power-punk duo’s Jake and Jamin Orrall truly are brothers. It’s been just over a year since the release of its experimental rock album, ZONE. The band has toured steadily while pursuing side interests, namely Jake’s involvement in curating Light in the Attic Records’ October release, Even A Tree Can Shed Tears: Japanese Folk & Rock 1969-1973. Nearly two years after their debut at The Odditorium, the Orralls bring their acclaimed stage show to the intimate West Asheville space on Thursday, Aug. 24, for a 9 p.m. show. Nashville all-female three-piece grunge-pop band Daddy Issues and Asheville power-rock trio Cannonball Jars open. $10 advance/$12 day of show. ashevilleodditorium.com. Photo courtesy of the band
