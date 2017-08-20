Conscious Party: Deep River

WHAT: A benefit concert for the Asheville Humane Society

WHEN: Saturday, Aug, 26, 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Grey Eagle, 185 Clingman Ave.

WHY: It’s no coincidence that country band Deep River’s 25 years of performing line up with the quarter-century that married members Sharon Lewis and Sandy Howard have been together.

“Being the heart and soul of the band — meaning the other personnel have changed over the years, of course — it’s just been a natural extrapolation of our own aspiration,” Lewis says. “It’s something that’s deeply a part of our soul.”

The musicians commemorate that anniversary and their 10 years in Asheville on Saturday, Aug. 26, along with guest artists that bring the ensemble to eight pieces. The evening’s setlist also has a celebratory vibe to it with a focus on country music of the 1980s and ‘90s.

“For us, that’s our personal golden era of country music. We bring a little of our own love and passion for the artists and the songs of those 20 years,” Lewis says. “We also bring some of our own original material from our decade in Nashville…and it’s a real joy for us to bring hits of two artists that really inspired us earlier in our musical lives: the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt.”

Deep River played a benefit show for Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in early December and, as a way of being fair to the Asheville Humane Society, decided to have the anniversary show’s proceeds go to the latter organization. With the subsequent announcement that Brother Wolf is closing its adoption facility and moving it to its new Leicester sanctuary, Lewis says it’s “serendipitous” that her band is able to help AHS at a time when the shelter is facing additional pressure with regard to “an influx of dogs and cats that need rescuing and adoption.”

Deep River will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Grey Eagle. Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 day of show and may be purchased at the door and online at www.thegreyeagle.com